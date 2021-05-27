Online Farmers Market Pick-up Site Coming to North Liberty for June, July and August
Community members will be able to order local food and farm products for contact-free pickup in North Liberty from June through August 2021. The North Liberty Community Center will become a satellite pick-up location for nonprofit Field to Family’s contact-free “Online Farmers Market,” based out of Iowa City. The City of North Liberty has partnered with the organization to offer this new opportunity.northlibertyiowa.org