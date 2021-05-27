Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Liberty, IA

Online Farmers Market Pick-up Site Coming to North Liberty for June, July and August

northlibertyiowa.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members will be able to order local food and farm products for contact-free pickup in North Liberty from June through August 2021. The North Liberty Community Center will become a satellite pick-up location for nonprofit Field to Family’s contact-free “Online Farmers Market,” based out of Iowa City. The City of North Liberty has partnered with the organization to offer this new opportunity.

northlibertyiowa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Iowa City, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
County
Johnson County, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Local Foods#Pick Up#Food Drink#July#Online Shopping#Market#Field To Family#Chomp Delivery#W Cherry St#June#Farmers#Customers Shop#Eastern Iowa#Parking#Home#Community Members#Institutional Customers#Community Support#Nonprofit Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

An Upscale New Restaurant Has Opened in Iowa City

The corner that was once home to Pearson's Drug Store in Iowa City is now home to a brand new restaurant!. A new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen has revealed that The Webster is now officially open at 202 North Linn St., right at the corner of North Linn Street and East Market Street. According to the article, that corner "recently hosted a Central State Bank location (and prior to that a That's Rentertainment movie rental store) before the building was torn down in early 2018."
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
illinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City wants feedback on changes to area transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transportation is seeking public feedback on changes to the area transit system ahead of a virtual public hearing. On June 1, 2021, the City Council will be hosting a virtual public hearing at their regular meeting, and will be formally considering adoption of the Iowa City Area Transit Study Plan and recommended changes to the transit system.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Mayor signs proclamation recognizing city essential workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation earlier this month announcing that National Public Works Week will be recognized in Iowa City from May 16 to May 22 this year. This year's National Public Works Week is themed "Stronger Together" and is sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Memorial to UI student, CR Kennedy grad finally unveiled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Austin Wu lovingly refers to his twin brother Sean as "kind of a weird guy" - but even four years after Sean's death, his impact remains. "I learned a lot about how to act like a normal person from him," Austin says, "but had our own different ways of going about it. I was demurer, subdued. He was very outgoing and eccentric."
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City police bolster bystander training to include officer wellness

IOWA CITY — When Iowa City police Officer Matthew Young watched footage depicting the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, he started asking himself how he would have handled that situation. Now, Young is part of an effort to encourage active intervention by...
North Liberty, IAnorthlibertyiowa.org

Meeting You Where Your Needs Are

No two people are the same, even when their circumstances are similar, and so care should be as unique as the individual it’s being applied to. At Breathe., newly opened in the Penn Landing, cofounder Dr. Libby Trausch describes a patient centered, multifaceted approach developed primarily with postpartum women in mind.
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 17

Be sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily News podcast, or just tell your Amazon Alexa enabled device to "enable The Gazette Daily News skill" so you can get your daily briefing by simply saying "Alexa, what's the news?" If you prefer podcasts, you can also find us on iTunes.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.