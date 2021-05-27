Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Gene Smith On Chris Holtmann Four Years Into Ohio State Tenure:

By Colin Hass-Hill
Eleven Warriors
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Chris Holtmann’s team left the court, Ohio State hoops fans were incredulous at what they had just seen. Summit League champion Oral Roberts, which came into the NCAA tournament with a 16-10 record, proved too much to handle. In overtime, Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor pulled off a 75-72 upset, earning the Buckeyes an undesirable spot in March Madness history as only the ninth second-seeded team ever to lose to a 15 seed.

www.elevenwarriors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, OH
City
Butler, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Iowa Athletic#Athletic Director#Penn State#Summit League#Real Pod Wednesdays#Vcu#Cleveland Com#The Associated Press#Gonzaga#Ap Top#Iowa State#Golden Eagles#Eleven Warriors#Ohio State Men#Tenure#Outstanding Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...