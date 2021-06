Blu-ray distributor Scream Factory announced earlier this year that they would be releasing a Collector's Edition of the Stephen King adaptation The Dead Zone, with the company having officially released the slate of special features fans can expect from the release. Like many other Scream Factory releases, the upcoming Collector's Edition of The Dead Zone will include not just previously released featurettes, but also multiple new supplemental materials, such as all-new commentary tracks, interviews, and an upgraded 4K scan. Check out the complete list of special features below before the new Blu-ray of The Dead Zone hits shelves on July 27th.