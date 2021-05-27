Cancel
TV Series

HBO Max Is getting New Animated Batman Series! Premiere Date, Plot Details and other Updates!

By Manika Baiswar
pioneerscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman fans rejoice! HBO Max is getting a new Batman animated series, with the premiere date set for 2020. The show will be called “The Batman”; and will feature over 100 episodes, as well as some of the most popular Batman characters such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern. There are also plans for an upcoming spin-off series that features Harley Quinn and Catwoman. If you want to learn more about this exciting news, then keep reading below!

pioneerscoop.com
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Batman: The Animated Series Co-Creator Is Bringing More Caped Crusader Action To HBO Max

For years, Batman has been a mainstay in pop culture, and one of the mediums in which the Dark Knight made the most enduring impact is animation. Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series defined the character for a generation and, nearly 30 years after its debut, it remains a superhero staple. Rumors recently indicated that the show was being revived and, while that’s not exactly the case, co-creator and DC Animated Universe guru Bruce Timm is returning to produce a new show that’s bringing more Caped Crusader action to HBO Max!
TV Seriestheouterhaven.net

HBO Max Announces New Batman Animated Show from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

DC has always been more successful in animated projects than live action. Often touted as the peak of DC animation, Batman: The Animated Series holds a beloved place in many fans’ hearts. Now, directors J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the latter of whom is working on The Batman, are teaming up to bring a new animated show to the masses.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Batman Animated Series Set at HBO Max and Cartoon Network; Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves to Produce

A new Batman animated series has been ordered at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, with “Batman: The Animated Series” co-creator Bruce Timm attached as an executive producer. “Batman: Caped Crusader” will be executive produced by Timm along with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation (Wba), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.
TV Seriesfandomwire.com

New Batman and Superman Animated Series Announced

Batman and Superman return to the small screen! Warner Brothers have announced a two new series being developed by HBO Max and Cartoon Network surrounding the Watchful Protector of Gotham and Krypton’s Last Son. The Man of Tomorrow will appear in a new series titled My Adventures with Superman and...
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Family Friendly Superman Animated Series With Jack Quaid Flying To HBO Max

Neither a bird nor a plane, the loved superhero, Superman is landing back on screen, this time as an animation. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are voiced by Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Switched at Birth, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) respectively.
TV SeriesTor.com

Bruce Timm Is Making an Animated Batman Series for HBO Max

WarnerMedia is expanding its slate of animated DC projects with two new shows for HBO Max: a Batman series from Bruce Timm called Caped Crusader, and a Superman show called My Adventures With Superman, which will star Jack Quaid. Cartoon Network and HBO Max have greenlit Caped Crusader directly to...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

My Adventures with Superman First Look Brings Clark Kent to HBO Max in New Animated Series

A brand new Superman animated series is on the way. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced My Adventures with Superman. The show is billed as an all-new kids and family animated series that will follow Superman and Lois Lane. Jack Quaid (The Boys) is on board to voice Clark Kent/Superman, with Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) voicing Lois Lane. The show has already been handed a two-season order.
TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

New Batman stories: Could the upcoming HBO series be as good as ‘BTAS’?

Is the world ready for a new Batman animated show? Oh, come on. The answer is “always”. Ever since Batman: The Animated Series gave us a magnificent depiction of the dark knight in the mid-90s, DC fans have been chasing that high on every new Batman project that gets greenlighted. And it looks like HBO Max gets to take a shot at fulfilling those expectations now.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

HBO Max greenlights Batman: Caped Crusader from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

Caped Crusader will not be a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series -- it will "once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world," according to HBO Max's announcement. "We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Reeves, and Abrams said in a joint statement. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."
TV SeriesFOXBusiness

New Batman series coming to HBO Max with a reimagined mythology

A new Batman series is making its way to HBO Max. The animated show, "Batman: Caped Crusader," will be a joint project between HBO Max and Cartoon Network, according to a press release issued by WarnerMedia. Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th and Idaho Productions are set to...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Gomorrah season 5: Is it renewed? HBO Max premiere date hopes

Following its premiere on HBO Max this week, what can we say in regards to Gomorrah season 5? Is it even happening? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through in this piece!. With all of that being said, let’s begin here by handing down...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

HBO Max Reveals ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Teaser, Premiere Date

It’s almost time to head back to the Upper East Side. The highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot will premiere July 8, HBO Max announced today. You can watch the official teaser video below. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Friends Reunion at HBO Max: Trailer, Premiere Date, Casting, and More

Friends fans have been looking forward to the cast's reunion for a star-studded special on HBO Max for a while now. The special, which was originally supposed to debut on the streaming service when it launched in May 2020, is finally almost here, and it looks to be packed with all the jokes, tears, and memories fans could want. HBO Max has released a full trailer for the Friends reunion, which will be released on the streaming platform on May 27.
TV & VideosPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

HBO Max Announces Ad-Supported Tier Pricing, Previews New Original Series and Content Premieres And Debuts Advertising Experience at 2021 WarnerMedia Upfront

Launching the first week of June, HBO Max with Ads Provides Consumers the Option to Receive the Same Premium User Experience for $9.99 per Month. HBO Max announces commitment to providing lightest ad load among ad-supported streamers. New original series and content coming soon previewed at annual media advertising industry...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Batman Movies And TV Shows: Everything Batman And Gotham City Related

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you are anything like me, you can never get enough of Batman, whether you go to the comic book store, the big screen, the small screen, or even video games to keep up with what goes on in Gotham City. It probably goes without saying that you are anxiously anticipating Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman, but likely know that there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies and even upcoming DC TV shows that every Batfan should look forward to as well. Before you get yourself admitted to Arkham Asylum trying to keep track of them all, check out our quick, convenient guide of all upcoming Batman movies and other projects somehow tied to the Caped Crusader, starting with one long-awaited comic book adaptation.