HBO Max Is getting New Animated Batman Series! Premiere Date, Plot Details and other Updates!

If you are anything like me, you can never get enough of Batman, whether you go to the comic book store, the big screen, the small screen, or even video games to keep up with what goes on in Gotham City. It probably goes without saying that you are anxiously anticipating Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman, but likely know that there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies and even upcoming DC TV shows that every Batfan should look forward to as well. Before you get yourself admitted to Arkham Asylum trying to keep track of them all, check out our quick, convenient guide of all upcoming Batman movies and other projects somehow tied to the Caped Crusader, starting with one long-awaited comic book adaptation.