HBO Max Is getting New Animated Batman Series! Premiere Date, Plot Details and other Updates!
Batman fans rejoice! HBO Max is getting a new Batman animated series, with the premiere date set for 2020. The show will be called "The Batman"; and will feature over 100 episodes, as well as some of the most popular Batman characters such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern. There are also plans for an upcoming spin-off series that features Harley Quinn and Catwoman. If you want to learn more about this exciting news, then keep reading below!