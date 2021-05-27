Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook will no longer remove claims Covid-19 was man-made

By News and Gossip
bbcgossip.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day that United States President Joe Biden announced he had directed the national intelligence community to redouble its efforts into the origin of Covid-19, Facebook said it would no longer remove from its platforms claims that the virus was man-made. But in a statement to CNN on...

bbcgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Man Made#Cnn#Apps#Public Policies#Cnn#Public Health Experts#Ongoing Investigations#National Intelligence#Consultation#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceslashdot.org

The theory, that COVID-19 was made in the lab, is no longer considered"debunked"

As of May 17th, a fact-checking site, that has earlier claimed the theory of artificial origins of the COVID-19 to have been "debunked", no longer thinks so:. When this fact-check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact’s sources included researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed. For that reason, we are removing this fact-check from our database pending a more thorough review.
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
U.S. PoliticsGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: Find the truth about the origins of COVID-19

Though the coronavirus has killed more than 3 million people, including nearly 600,000 in the United States, we still know virtually nothing about how it started. That’s why President Joe Biden’s decision to finally get to the bottom of COVID’s origin is so important. Biden ordered American intelligence agencies to...
Scienceprosportsextra.com

Stunning Study Claims COVID-19 Made in Chinese Lab

Was COVID-19 created in a Chinese laboratory? In what is sure to be a controversial study, two scientists are making the claim that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a natural occurrence, but a man-made one. The UK’s Daily Mail is reporting:. The shocking allegations in the study include accusations of ‘deliberate...
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

Search for Origin of COVID-19 'Poisoned by Politics', Says WHO Expert

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert said on Friday the search for the origin of the coronavirus was being "poisoned by politics", days after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers. Since the virus outbreak that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan...
U.S. Politicsthinkglobalhealth.org

U.S. Foreign Policy and Global Health Explored

A once-in-a-century pandemic. The end of the U.S.-led world order. Democracies in crisis around the globe. The threat of climate change growing more ominous. In its foreign relations, the United States has long addressed health challenges, but never has it confronted such a devastating disease event amidst so much geopolitical change, democratic turmoil, and environmental exigency. The COVID-19 pandemic alone would have left its mark on U.S. foreign policy. However, the United States must manage the pandemic and its aftermath in a world that power politics, ideological contestation, technological competition, and ecological vulnerability have made more dangerous. As Robert Blackwill and Thomas Wright argue, U.S. foreign policy in the wake of COVID-19 faces a "transitional moment" of "radical international uncertainty." With the pandemic still ongoing and threats to U.S. power and influence intensifying, the need to reassess U.S. engagement on global health is clear.
ScienceWashington Examiner

Key figure in Wuhan research thanked Fauci for downplaying lab leak hypothesis

A key figure in coronavirus research at a Wuhan laboratory personally thanked Dr. Anthony Fauci for downplaying the likelihood that COVID-19 originated in a lab — even though the possibility remains, more than a year later, under investigation. Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a research group that secured...
Public HealthPosted by
Central Oregonian

House GOP office urges governor to rethink mask policy

Letter to governor insists business owners should not be asked to check vaccination status of customersSome of Oregon's Republican lawmakers are urging the governor to rethink the state's new mask policy out of concern it puts pressure on front-line workers and leaves them open to confrontations. A letter sent to Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday by the House Republican Office insists that Oregon should not "be an outlier on the West Coast" and follow the lead of Washington and California and not require business owners to the check vaccine status of patrons who prefer to go mask-less. Earlier this month, the...
Public HealthThe Guardian

If the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis is true, expect a political earthquake

There was a time when the Covid pandemic seemed to confirm so many of our assumptions. It cast down the people we regarded as villains. It raised up those we thought were heroes. It prospered people who could shift easily to working from home even as it problematized the lives of those Trump voters living in the old economy.