Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Baltimore Orioles will meet with the Chicago White Sox in MLB action in Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). After dropping 15 of their past 18 matches, including nine straight, the Orioles will visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday night. After a 7-4 defeat to the Minnesota Twins in their latest game, the Orioles are now 17-31 on the season, ranking 5th in the AL East. In a losing effort, Baltimore’s Dean Kremer started and gave up 6 hits and 5 earned runs in 4 innings of work.www.tonyspicks.com