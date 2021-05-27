Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Baltimore Orioles will meet with the Chicago White Sox in MLB action in Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). After dropping 15 of their past 18 matches, including nine straight, the Orioles will visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday night. After a 7-4 defeat to the Minnesota Twins in their latest game, the Orioles are now 17-31 on the season, ranking 5th in the AL East. In a losing effort, Baltimore’s Dean Kremer started and gave up 6 hits and 5 earned runs in 4 innings of work.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Pedro Severino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#The Chicago White Sox#The Chi White Sox#The White Sox#Chi White Sox#Major League Baseball#Nsch Mlb Odds#Predictions#Previews#Mlb Action#The Game#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 10-16

Blake Rutherford .438 BA, 2 XBH, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K. Luis Gonzalez .250 BA, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (activated off the IL on Sunday) Gavin Sheets .435 BA, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K. Jake Burger...
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?

(CBS Chicago) — MLB has played a quarter of its regular season. And with most of the league around the 40-game mark in their schedule, no team has really distinguished itself as a dominating force. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers, thought to be destined for another 100-win season en route to a World Series defense, have dropped to third in their division. There’s a lot of baseball left, of course. But parity is keeping things interesting now.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Yankees Baseball: 3 Things to Watch for this Week 5/17-5/23

Here are three things to watch for this week as the Yankees head to Texas to take on the Rangers and host the White Sox over the weekend. After going 4-2 last week, the Yankees have now had a winning record three weeks in a row. This has certainly helped New York recuperate after a rough start to the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 6, Orioles 10: Pitching stinks up the joint

These are probably my least favorite kind of loss. The Yankees roared ahead with a big first inning, and neither the starter nor relievers called after him could hold the lead against a team that’s not very good. After being up 4-0 following the top of the first, Jordan Montgomery and a succession of relievers let the Orioles march right on back, and Baltimore ended up taking today’s contest 10-6.
MLBTimes Reporter

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Adam Eaton has biggest at-bat of the game

Get him on, get him over, get him in. It is a simple run-scoring formula that is easy in theory but difficult in practice. While Jose Abreu’s mad dash to the plate will get all the headlines for the Chicago White Sox, it was Adam Eaton who had the most important play of the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 1:05

I think it is fairly safe to say that if you are reading these words, that means that you watch the Orioles as a matter of deeply ingrained habit. The Orioles have a game, so if nothing else is keeping you away from it, you watch. Baseball provides this daily comfort for six months of the year.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/17

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are now first in the MLB power rankings

These rebuilding years have been tough on Chicago White Sox fans. Loss after loss, fans stuck by this team in anticipation of finally being on top. We are many weeks into the 2021 season and MLB has named the White Sox the number 1 team in their power rankings. The White Sox are the best in the MLB.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: White Sox Top Standings at Quarter Mark

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings at the quarter mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the difference a year makes. At this point in the 2020 season, MLB was two-thirds through the shortened campaign, in the midst of a September stretch run. This year, we're only a fourth of...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Yankees at Orioles – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees go for the sweep on Sunday when they close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. No Giancarlo Stanton? No problem! The New York Yankees still managed to take the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on the back of Aaron Judge. The big outfielder hit another home run in Saturday’s 8-2 victory behind another strong Domingo German outing.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles offense erupts on bullpen game day for 10-6 win over Yankees

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.