May 27 - Georgia Southern University Multimedia Development Center receives three professional Emmy® nominations

The Lyndon House Arts Center received an award at the Georgia Association of Museums Conference. The exhibition Cut and Paste: Works of Paper, developed by the Georgia Museum of Art and the Lyndon House Arts Center, received the 2021 award for Exhibitions between $1,000 and $25,000. The committee wrote that it wanted “to recognize the wide range of Georgia artists represented, as well as the traveling aspect of the exhibit that reaches into many parts of the state.” As part of the triennial series of traveling exhibitions Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia, the exhibition opened at the Lyndon House and traveled to the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking; the Museum of Arts and Sciences, Macon, Georgia; the Albany Museum of Art; and Telfair Museum of Art’s Jepson Center for the Arts, Savannah, Georgia. It featured 11 Georgia artists working in paper and was available to the borrowing institutions at minimal cost. Curator Didi Dunphy, who is the program supervisor at the Lyndon House, assembled the exhibition with assistance from museum staff.