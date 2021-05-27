WNBA Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Washington Nationals vs Chicago Cubs 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Nationals (16-22) will collide with the Chicago Cubs (21-20) in Game 3 of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. Washington ended up losing the first two installments of a four-game series versus the Chicago Cubs at 3-7 on Monday and 3-6 on Tuesday. The Nationals will try to bounce back after losing seven of their last 10 outings this season. Starter Patrick Corbin went 5.0 innings with eight hits and three earned runs allowed while granting two walks but struck out four batters. Shortstop Trea Turner and 3rd Baseman Starlin Castro acquired one run on one hit with an RBI while Catcher Yan Gomes added one run in the losing effort for Washington. Right Fielder Juan Soto and 1st Baseman Ryan Zimmerman managed to gain two hits apiece for the Nationals in the loss.