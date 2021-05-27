WNBA Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
WNBA Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Dream are hosting the Dallas Wings at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park on Thursday, May 27, at 19:00 ET in a battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. The Atlanta Dream have back-to-back wins after losing their first couple of games of the season and want to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, the Dallas Wings have two straight defeats after winning the opening game of the season and are looking to bounce back today.www.tonyspicks.com