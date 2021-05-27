Cancel
Nacogdoches County, TX

Nacogdoches High School Graduation Ceremony Moved to SFA

By Danny Merrell
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guess what's in the forecast? Yup, more rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, and that has forced a change in venue for the upcoming graduation ceremonies for Nacogdoches High School. That graduation ceremony celebrating the Class of 2021 has now been moved to Stephen F. Austin State University’s William R. Johnson Coliseum at 8 p.m., Friday. The decision was made Wednesday because of the ongoing threat of rain for the ceremony originally planned for Dragon Stadium.

