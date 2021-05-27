Cancel
The President of the Republic of Costa Rica and the Director-General of the World Health Organization call once again on all WHO Member States to actively support the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP)

World Health Organization
 11 days ago

The single most important priority of the global community is to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks, to halt its rapid transmission and reverse the trend of consequential global distress. We know that this goal is only achievable when everyone, everywhere can access the health technologies they need for COVID-19 detection, prevention, treatment and response. This pandemic is far from over, socio-economic inequalities have dramatically increased and lives continue to be lost. Now more than ever, international cooperation and solidarity are vital to restoring global security, today and for the future.

