Heather Morris Says ‘Glee’ Cast Was “Very Scared” to Report Lea Michele’s Toxic On-Set Behavior
After last summer’s Lea Michele controversy, her former Glee co-star Heather Morris is diving deeper into what it was like behind the scenes of the hit teen musical. Morris, who starred on Glee as cheerleader Brittany for six seasons, told the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast this week that the cast didn’t address Michele’s toxic on-set behavior for years because everyone was “scared” to speak up while it was happening.decider.com