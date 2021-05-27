15 Soothing Plant-Based Miso Soups!

Made from traditional Japanese flavors, miso soup is nutritious, delicious, and easy to prepare. It is the perfect soothing meal for days when don’t feel like eating heavy foods, and want something light. Miso soup is traditionally made from soybean, miso paste, and a Japanese fish stock called Dashi. This soup can be prepared in several ways, primarily incorporating a variety of vegetables such as mushrooms, daikon, carrots, as well as potatoes, and tofu. These vegan miso soup recipes are high in protein, low in calories, and will keep you feeling warm and satisfied. They are also completely customizable, so feel free to get creative!