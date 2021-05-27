Engrossing and Funny: Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. I went into Netflix's Sweet Tooth not knowing what to expect, and what I got was an adventurous, mysterious, and wild journey. The series based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire takes place in a post-apocalyptic world as a young boy named Gus, who is half-human and half deer, sets out on a quest to find his mother, and ends up finding out way more than he bargained for. Each of the eight episodes is packed with so many twists and turns that by the time the final episode rolls around, you're left begging for more.