Engrossing and Funny: Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is hosting their famous Magnolia Ball on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 6pm until Midnight. “This year, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and allow for social distancing, we’ve implemented timed ticketing and 100 tickets are available per time slot. ” The evening will feature art, live music, DJs, entertainers, and even an online silent auction. There will be food vouchers from your favorite local restaurants. The silent auction will be open for viewing from May 29 through June 13, and bidding will be open on Saturday, June 5 through June 13. Your Silent Auction purchase not only supports Ogden Museum, but also Silent Auction artists and businesses who receive a percentage of final sales. See the silent auction – HERE.