Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Investigates Two Vehicle Injury Collison in Adair County

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, KY (May 26, 2021) Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a two vehicle injury collision that occurred at the intersection of KY 206 and Haven Hills Cemetery Rd. at 9:56 A.M. Michael Keltner, age 35 of Columbia was operating a 2019 Ambulance, Eastbound on KY 206, with the emergency equipment activated, when he attempted to pass 87 year old, Otis Burton of Columbia, who was also travelling east bound on KY 206 in a 2007 Buick passenger car. Burton made a left hand turn off of KY 206 onto Haven Hills Cemetery Road at the same time Keltner was attempting to pass. Keltner struck Burton in the driver’s side causing moderate damage. Burton’s vehicle continued into the cemetery striking several headstones. Burton was belted and was transported by EMS to TJ health Columbia. Keltner, was belted, continued on striking a rock wall and telephone pole. This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Zach Scott. Trooper Scott was assisted at the scene by additional KSP troopers, Adair County Fire, EMS and rescue.

www.kcountry1057.com
