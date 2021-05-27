Cancel
Bayonne, NJ

Man Robbed At Knifepoint in Bayonne

By Jeffrey Henig
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 33-year old Michael P. Aponte of JFK Boulevard in Bayonne was arrested yesterday for robbing a 55-year old man around 10 pm. Aponte was taken into custody at 10:04 from the area of West 53rd Street. Captain Amato says officers responded to the area on a report of a robbery. According to the victim, while he was walking in the area, a male, later identified as Aponte, approached him from behind. The victim noticed that Aponte was holding a knife as Aponte made remarks about the sweater the victim was wearing.

