ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his mother’s car Wednesday evening in St. Louis. The woman said it was about 8:50 p.m. and she had just parked in front of a house in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue to drop off groceries for a family member. She left the 3-year-old boy and four other children in the running vehicle while taking the food to the house.