Personal finance startup Truebill has raised a USD 45 million Series D funding round led by Accel, according to TechCrunch. This comes after the company raised a USD 17 million Series C in November 2020. Overall, the startup has raised USD 85 million since its creation. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Cota Capital, and Eldridge Industries have also participated in the funding round. Truebill offers several tools to help people living in the US take control of their finances. One of the app’s key features is that you can track all your subscriptions in one place. Users can also cancel unwanted subscriptions. For cell phone and cable bills, Truebill can negotiate a discount for you.