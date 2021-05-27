Cancel
Basketball honorees: Maria Millado leads 4 Marquette players earning Great Northern Conference girls basketball honors

Mining Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — Led by junior Maria Millado, four girls basketball players from Marquette Senior High School earned a total of five honors when the Great Northern Conference named its award winners earlier this month. Millado earned one of three special awards given out by the league as GNC Defensive Player...

www.miningjournal.net
