Jets HC Robert Saleh receives love at MSG during Knicks’ Game 2

By Jets X-Factor
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Saleh has officially been baptized. No, it has nothing to do with a splash of water on Sunday. Instead, the New York Jets head coach has been birthed to New York City, Madison Square Garden style. Some of the city’s newcomer traditions include first pitch at Yankee Stadium or...

