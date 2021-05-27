Cancel
Truckee weather: Memorial Day highs in lows 80s

By The Sun staff
Sierra Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sunny Memorial Day with highs in the low 80s is expected, the National Weather Service said. Today will be sunny, with highs around 69. Winds will be at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will drop to 37 tonight. Friday will also be sunny, with...

