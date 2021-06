The 49ers have been on the hunt for an additional dynamic tight end to help diversify that portion of their roster. George Kittle is one of the NFL’s best at the position, and Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner have mostly been blockers to this point in their short careers. San Francisco, in an attempt to add a better pass-catching threat to that group, is set to work out free agent TE MyCole Pruitt according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.