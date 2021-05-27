Cancel
Thomas Ian Griffith to Reprise ‘Karate Kid III’ Role of Terry Silver on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 (Video)

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 17 days ago
Things just got interesting — and much more dangerous. Thomas Ian Griffith is set to reprise his role of “Karate Kid III” baddie Terry Silver on Season 4 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”. Watch a promo video above. The sting line at the end is “Now the real pain begins.”. In...

