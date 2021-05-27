Cancel
'A Quiet Place Part II' review: a gripping horror sequel that's worth shouting about

About 15 minutes into A Quiet Place Part II, there is an intertitle: "Day 474". It hits a little harder than originally intended. The sequel to John Krasinski's brilliantly clever 2018 horror was supposed to come out in March 2020, but coronavirus had other plans. While it's in no way about the current pandemic, there's a lot about it that plays differently now. While we may not have dealt with 18 months of alien invasion, the sense of life turned upside down and normality feeling like a foreign land resonates. There's something quite cathartic about watching a horror in which people learn to beat the seemingly unstoppable enemy. Also, it provides an opportunity to have a really good scream.

