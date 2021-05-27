Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Lavaca River near Edna. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.8 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 24.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding along the Lavaca River reaches hundreds of yards into the lower floodplain backing up sloughs and low areas. Minor roads and near the river flood and livestock are isolated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.7 feet on 06/22/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lavaca River Edna 21.0 22.8 Thu 8 am CDT 18.4 13.1 11.1

Jackson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.