Austin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 05/20/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 17.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.7 15.8 15.1

alerts.weather.gov
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Montgomery; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Wharton County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
fox26houston.com

High Water Locations

Some high-water locations have been reported in the Houston-area. Houston TranStar reports the following high-water locations:. IH-69 Northbound At FM-2919/Lum Rd in Fort Bend County - Right Lane. SH-225 Eastbound At ALLEN GENOA RD - 2 Frontage Road Lanes. The Conroe Police Department reports:. The 800 blk of IH-45 feeder,...
Texas StateFort Bend Herald

Fort Bend leads urban Texas counties per capita in COVID vaccinations

Fort Bend County continues to lead the state in residents getting the COVID-19 vaccination, with almost 52% of the county’s population that is 16 years and up now fully vaccinated. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.54% of Fort Bend residents are fully vaccinated, while 65% of...