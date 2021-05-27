Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until this evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 10.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 3.5 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Lazy G RV Boat Ramp takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River Sweeny 7.0 7.3 Thu 8 am CDT 5.7 5.1 5.0

alerts.weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON...SOUTHERN BRAZORIA SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS AND EAST CENTRAL MATAGORDA COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stowell to near Sweeny. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms...particularly over Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Lake Jackson, Angleton, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, Galveston Pier 21, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek and Jamaica Beach.