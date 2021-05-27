Cancel
Bowie County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Bowie, Red River by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bowie; Red River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of some two thousand acres of flood plain occur. Ranchers should move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Moderate to severe bank erosion occurs.

alerts.weather.gov
Red River County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN AND NORTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Morris County in northeastern Texas Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Hagansport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to half dollar size possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Hagansport, Boxelder, Mount Vernon, Naples, Bogata, Omaha, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Talco, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Cuthand and Johntown. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN BOWIE...MORRIS...NORTHERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilkerson, or 9 miles north of Mount Pleasant, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Naples, Omaha, Rocky Branch, Dalby Springs, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Cookville, Marietta, Spring Hill and Harts Bluff.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.