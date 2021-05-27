Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Red River is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 25.2 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...Expect bank erosion and minor overflow of low banks will continue, especially on the Oklahoma side of the river. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.