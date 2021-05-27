Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccurtain County, OK

Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Red River is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 25.2 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...Expect bank erosion and minor overflow of low banks will continue, especially on the Oklahoma side of the river. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Mccurtain County, OK
City
Mccurtain, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Banks#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Flood Stage#Cdt Thursday#Bank Erosion#Severity#Target Area#Caution#Bowie Counties#Shreveport La#Vehicles#Necessary Precautions#Riverbanks#Deaths#Red River#Shv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN AND NORTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Raymond Gary State Park, or 22 miles east of Hugo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Idabel, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin, Farmers Hill and Golden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH