Little River County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Little River by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Little River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of some two thousand acres of flood plain occur. Ranchers should move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Moderate to severe bank erosion occurs.

Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Sevier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LITTLE RIVER...WESTERN HEMPSTEAD...SOUTHERN SEVIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winthrop, or 7 miles northeast of Foreman, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ashdown, Mineral Springs, Foreman, Wilton, Tollette, Winthrop, Ben Lomond, Saratoga, Oak Grove, Bright Star and Browntown.
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ben Lomond, or 9 miles west of Mineral Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Saratoga, Oak Grove, Ozan, Bright Star and Browntown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH