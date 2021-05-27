Flood Warning issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Little River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of some two thousand acres of flood plain occur. Ranchers should move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Moderate to severe bank erosion occurs.