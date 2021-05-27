Cancel
POTUS

Joe Walsh says radio show cancelled due to Trump criticism

Posted by 
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcuzS_0aDMBAzV00

Conservative talk show host Joe Walsh says his radio program on the Gab Radio Network has been canceled due to his vocal criticism of former President Trump .

Walsh, a former GOP congressman from Illinois and vocal critic of Trump, tweeted that he was "not surprised" but "bummed" by the move, which he attributed to his criticism of the former president.

“Some bad news. Looks like I’ve lost my radio show. The network is run by a big Trumper, and he’s wanted to boot me for a while. Looks like it finally happened,” Walsh tweeted Wednesday evening.

“The Joe Walsh Show” had debuted on the network last year and aired weekdays from 3-5 p.m. CT.

The program was still listed on the Gab Radio Network website as of Thursday, with the show description touting Walsh as "the ONLY anti-Trumpism conservative voice in conservative talk radio."

Gab Radio Network did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

Walsh, who launched a long-shot challenge against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020, said during an interview on CNN's "New Day" on Thursday that his show was dropped days earlier.

“I went into the studio about a week, a week and a half ago and the show had been pulled from the air,” Walsh said.

This is the second time Walsh has been removed from the airwaves.

In August 2019, not long after announcing his Trump primary challenge, Salem Radio Network said it was canceling Walsh's national radio show on that network, which was also named “The Joe Walsh Show."

Walsh initially supported Trump as a candidate and president, but after becoming a critic, he said he regretted his pro-Trump rhetoric, adding it likely helped promote Trump’s political success.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened to me,” Walsh told CNN Thursday of losing his show. “I’m a conservative. I’m a loud, outspoken, anti-Trump conservative. And that’s just not a fit on conservative talk radio.”

