NBA playoffs, betting odds, picks: Expect a shortage of offense in Lakers-Suns series; are the Heat broken?

I typically don't advise doubling down on your bad decisions. Just eat the losses and move on. But I'm going to make an exception in this case for a pick of mine that is currently on life support. For the second postseason in a row, I chose the Clippers as my champion, and for the second time, they're imploding before our very eyes. I have money on the line here in addition to my credibility, so I don't take this suggestion lightly: I would be betting the series price on the Clippers despite their 0-2 deficit. Yes, I know the odds. Only around 6.3 percent of teams down 0-2 win their series. Only four teams have ever overcome an 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games at home. The current price on a Clippers comeback, currently plus-220 at the William Hill Sportsbook, doesn't quite reflect the severity of their situation. But I'm betting on the following.