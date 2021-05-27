It took more than 100 different character designs to perfect The Pink Panther

Hindsight being 20/20 and all that, we can sit here in 2021 smug and comfortable in our correctness when we say The Rocketeer whips an incredible amount of ass. Watching it now, it's clear Joe Johnston's high-flying adaptation of the 1980s comic book hero is everything you want in a comic book origin story, led by a perfectly floppy-haired charmer of a hero in Bill Campbell, bolstered by Johnston's confidence use of Industrial Light & Magic's cutting-edge VFX, and brimming with the type of throwback, sepia-toned swashbuckling adventure that would later permeate projects like The Mummy (1999) and Pirates of the Caribbean. (Also, every film should feature Timothy Dalton as a mustache-twirling villain who rides a Nazi zeppelin. This is inarguably true.) Alas, in 1991, The Rocketeer was a tremendous bomb. Disney thought they were looking at a Tim Burton's Batman-sized hit; Campbell and co-star Jennifer Connelly were contracted for a trilogy and entire toy lines were dreamed up, all of which rocketed right into the trash can when the film limped its way to $46 million worldwide. The Rocketeer easily falls into the underappreciated banger category ripe for reappraisals on significant anniversaries—like this one, it's turning 30!—but looking back at this film is especially interesting, given the fact we're looking back from a place where comic book films overwhelmingly dominate pop culture. That's mostly thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a bajillion-dollar franchise built on many of the things The Rocketeer pulled off perfectly on its way to complete societal rejection.