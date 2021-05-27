Crash causes injuries, miles-long traffic jam for drivers on highway in Columbia
A crash has caused injuries and a traffic jam on a section of a major interstate running through Richland County. At about 9:45 a.m., all of the southbound lanes on Interstate 77 were blocked following the collision near Exits 9A/9B heading toward downtown Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the exit for Garners Ferry Road, and also connects to the junctions with U.S. 76, U.S. 378, and S.C. 262.www.thestate.com