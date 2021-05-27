Cancel
Columbia, SC

Crash causes injuries, miles-long traffic jam for drivers on highway in Columbia

By Noah Feit
The State
 11 days ago

A crash has caused injuries and a traffic jam on a section of a major interstate running through Richland County. At about 9:45 a.m., all of the southbound lanes on Interstate 77 were blocked following the collision near Exits 9A/9B heading toward downtown Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the exit for Garners Ferry Road, and also connects to the junctions with U.S. 76, U.S. 378, and S.C. 262.

