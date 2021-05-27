Eastbound Throwdown heads back to Salem this September

Eastbound Throwdown returns this all to Irwin Farm in Salem, NY, with hosts Eastbound Jesus performing both days. After canceling the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guthrie/Bell Productions and Eastbound Jesus will host a slightly scaled down event, with a capacity of 500. And while in previous years there was music on two stages, this year there will only be one. The rest of the artist lineup will be announced at a later date.