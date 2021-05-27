Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Juniper Networks

On April 27, 2021, Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) declared a dividend payable on June 22, 2021 to its shareholders. Juniper Networks also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Juniper Networks, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 28, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.13% at current price levels.