Marietta, GA

Marietta business hosts 'Help India Breathe' fundraiser

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. - "I have a passion for Chai," writes Monica Sunny on the website for her booming metro Atlanta business, The Chai Box. And now the entrepreneur is using that passion to raise money to help those affected by the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Sunny (along...

www.fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta, GA
Society
Marietta, GA
Society
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
#Charity#Event Space#Asian American#Indian#This Covid Nightmare#Franklin Court#Punjaban Party#Chai Box#Fox#Breathe#Sisters#Friends#Family Members#T Shirts#Entrance#Online Business#Oxygen#Spices#Medical Care#Sweet Monsoon
