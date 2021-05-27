Cancel
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Polaris

On April 29, 2021, Polaris (NYSE:PII) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Polaris also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Polaris has an ex-dividend date set for for May 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.63, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.83% at current price levels.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

