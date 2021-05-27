CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village ships more than 4 million units worldwide

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGame company CAPCOM has officially confirmed the number of units of Resident Evil Village worldwide in a new post. CAPCOM Dev 1’s official Twitter account recently posted about the number of units RE Village has recently shipped worldwide. This new information came straight from a press release from the...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipments and digital sales top 10 million

Total shipments and digital sales for Resident Evil 7: biohazard have surpassed 10 million units worldwide, Capcom announced. Resident Evil 7: biohzard first launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in January 2017. A cloud-only Switch version was released for Switch in May 2018 in Japan, followed by a Luna version in October 2020 and Stadia version in April 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil Village' Is Free To Check Out For PlayStation Users Right Now

Resident Evil Village, one of the best games of 2021 and a stunning survival horror experience, is currently free for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to check out. It’s been an incredibly long year, so you’d totally be forgiven for forgetting to consider Resident Evil Village as a 2021 Game Of The Year contender. Heck, I thought it came out in 2020 and had to lie down when I realised it actually launched back in April this year.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Resident Evil 7 has sold over 10 million copies

Resident Evil 7 has officially sold over 10 million units worldwide since its release in 2017. The impressive figure was announced today. Though Capcom didn't offer a per-platform breakdown, or really any extra details beyond, this already makes Resident Evil 7 the publisher's second-best selling game ever, behind Monster Hunter World (17.3 million).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#Playstation 4#Ships#Xbox One#Capcom Dev 1#Re7#Re Village#Re2 Remake
sirusgaming.com

Capcom Announces Resident Evil 7 Ships Over 10M Units!

Capcom’s hit horror title, Resident Evil 7, has just hit an incredible milestone as the game has just shipped over 10 million units. Resident Evil 7 was the game in which the Resident Evil series returned to its roots, which of course would be horror and was also the game that shifted the gameplay perspective from third-person to first-person. It was thanks mostly to this direction that has paved the way for all the success that Resident Evil 7 has earned.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil 7 Becomes the First RE Game To Sell 10 Million Without Ports

Despite a relatively sluggish start (3.5 Million units over the first three months or so), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard began to pick up speed with each passing year, with each new accolade being a surprise — and now it’s achieved a really amazing first for the series. In just shy of five years, Resident Evil 7 has now sold a whopping 10 million units, which breaks several Capcom records all at once. First of all, this is the first title in the series to have hit 10 million all on its own, without the need for ports. Resident Evil 5 is still the highest selling game in the series (12.1 million total at the moment), but that’s only thanks to having been ported and re-released multiple times. Resident Evil 7 is primed to blow past those numbers if Capcom chooses to release a current-gen port of it, which is jaw-dropping.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Capcom launches Resident Evil 25th anniversary website, teases more announcements

Capcom has launched a website to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, currently only available to read in Japanese. Currently, not much has been shown off on the website. One icon directs you to a page where you can sign up for a lottery to win various prizes such as an Oculus Quest, a 4K TV, and a hoodie with Resident Evil 8 characters on it as puppets, but the lottery appears to be for Japan only. The other icon on the page directs you to the webpage for the upcoming VR release of Resident Evil 4.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Resident Evil: Village DLC Might Be Revealed This Halloween

It does seem like developer-and-publisher Capcom will soon be revealing the previously promised post-release expansion pack for Resident Evil: Village. According to a newly launched website earlier today, Capcom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise by dropping multiple announcements throughout the Halloween festivities. There are...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Capcom
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Fans Are Anticipating DLC Announcement This Month

The Resident Evil franchise has been an iconic one over the years. This is also a game credited to be one of the leading IPs for the survival horror genre. With that said, the latest installment has already been available for quite a while this year. Resident Evil Village was a successful installment, but fans knew that DLC would be coming for this game. While we don’t have any details about what the DLC will entail, it does look like fans are expecting some updates this month.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Danganronpa Series Has Shipped Over 5 Million Units

The Danganronpa games are pretty niche, but they’ve carved out a sizeable (and dedicated) audience for themselves over the years, and have seen pretty solid sales. Recently, they hit another important sales milestone, with Spike Chunsoft announcing (via Gematsu) that the Danganronpa series has now shipped over 5 million copies worldwide, as of the end of September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter: World Sales Surpass 20 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom announced that sales for Monster Hunter: World have officially passed 20 million units worldwide. This includes sales for Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition. Capcom acknowledges that the success of Monster Hunter: World is due in part to the release of the Iceborne expansion. Monster Hunter: World remains Capcom’s best selling title to date.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Ratchet & Clank, Deathloop, and Resident Evil Village Vie for Votes in Golden Joystick Awards

We're heading into the end-of-year awards season, and the first major event is GamesRadar's 39th annual Golden Joysticks. This awards process is quite different from most other major ceremonies, as the vast majority of categories are voted on by the public rather than an official committee. On that note, voting is now open through here, and will close on 5th November at 11pm GMT.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Monster Hunter World passes 20 million milestone, outsells Resident Evil 7 by 2:1

Monster Hunter: World has now reached over 20 million units sold, according to Capcom, who adds that this figure includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition. Capcom celebrates the news in its announcement, saying, "With the January 2018 release of Monster Hunter: World in particular, Capcom was able...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Resident Evil 4 VR – Opening Village Battle Revealed in Extensive Gameplay Trailer

Armature Studios’ Resident Evil 4 VR, a port of Capcom’s 2005 classic, is out today for the Oculus Quest 2. In the midst of reviews going live, some new gameplay footage has been released which showcases the opening minutes of gameplay. This includes the iconic battle in the village and the Chainsaw Man aka Dr. Salvador. Check it out below courtesy of IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Resident Evil Village Demos Return In Time For Halloween On PS4, PS5

Capcom has announced that the Resident Evil Village Castle and Village demos will be making a comeback just in time for Halloween on PS4 and PS5. The Village demo gives players a chance to fight off enemies including the Lycan, the werewolf-like foes that make up the backbone of Resident Evil Village’s varied bestiary. Meanwhile, the Castle demo sees Ethan Winters exploring the abode of Lady Dimitrescu, who stalks you through the lavish halls.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

God of War (2018) Sells Over 19.5 Million Units Worldwide

On the latest PlayStation Blog post detailing the PlayStation 4 2018 of God of War making its way to PC early next year, Sony revealed that the title had sold over 19.55 million units as of August 2021. This monumental success is part of what has led Santa Monica Studio and Sony to expand the availability of this modern classic so more gamers who don’t have access to a PlayStation 4 can experience it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The Caligula Effect 2 launch trailer explains your task again

NIS America has the launch trailer for today’s release in North America The Caligula Effect 2 presents. The game will be released in Europe on October 22. This is happening for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In this country there are Japanese voices and English lyrics. It was released in Japan by FuRyu on June 24. Historia was active as a developer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Resident Evil Village Demo Available

Capcom recommends that another demo of Resident Evil Village is available. This allows us to view both the castle and the village in detail. Resident Evil Village was released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy