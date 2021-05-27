Cancel
Stocks

Where RH Stands With Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for RH. The company has an average price target of $628.46 with a high of $800.00 and a low of $500.00.

