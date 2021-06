Our producer has chosen a novel called “Sharks in the Time of Saviors” by Kawai Strong Washburn” as June’s Read Carolina pick! The story starts in Hawaii in 1995 when seven-year-old Nainoa falls off a boat and into the ocean. He would’ve died had a shark not saved his life. When Noa begins to develop unusual powers, everyone believes he’s been blessed by the Hawaiian gods. But his gift is also what tears his struggling family apart. Years later when tragedy strikes, they are all forced to reconsider what it truly means to be family. This book is written from multiple perspectives in beautiful, and gritty, lyrical prose. It perfectly highlights intricate family dynamics, Hawaiian culture, and the magical realism genre.