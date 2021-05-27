Cancel
'The Masked Singer' Season 5 finale winner is ...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Masked Singer" unmasked the winner of the fifth season finale on Wednesday. The Golden Mask Trophy went to "Piglet," who revealed himself to be Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Second place went to "Black Swan," who was revealed to be singer JoJo. Third place went to "Chameleon," which was revealed to be Wiz Khalifa.

www.wicz.com
