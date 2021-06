COVID-19 vaccination rates in Black communities are still low, and understandably so. Consider America’s medical history of violating the safety of African Americans, the Tuskegee experiment, and statistics of how medical professionals in totality treat us. I was in middle school when I first learned of the Tuskegee experiment through a 1997 film titled Miss Evers’ Boys. Based on the true story of the Tuskegee experiment, the film showed how Black men were deemed ignorant and poor—so in the eyes of medical professionals, their lives not only didn’t matter, they were treated as human guinea pigs.