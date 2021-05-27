Analyzing Virtu Financial's Ex-Dividend Date
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Virtu Financial’s stock as of June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Virtu Financial has an ex-dividend date set for for May 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.24, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.24% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com