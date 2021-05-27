Cancel
Analyzing Virtu Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Virtu Financial’s stock as of June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Virtu Financial has an ex-dividend date set for for May 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.24, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.24% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
