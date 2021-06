An eighth noose was uncovered at an Amazon warehouse in Connecticut, which led the NAACP to condemn the on-site racism taking place despite increased security measures.The president of the state’s chapter of the anti-racism group Scott X. Esdaile spoke out against it, “We have a serious problem in American and it hasn’t gone away. It’s deplorable. It’s sickening. It’s a sick mindset that Black people have to fight against.”The noose was discovered on Wednesday, the same day Mr Esdaile was planned to discuss with staff the racism problems they were encountering at the Windsor warehouse.Following the seventh noose being found...