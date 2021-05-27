Cancel
Understanding Clearway Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 6, 2021, Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Clearway Energy also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Clearway Energy, whose current dividend payout is $0.33, has an ex-dividend date set at May 28, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 4.76% at current price levels.

