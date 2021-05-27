Understanding Clearway Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Guess (NYSE:GES) declared a dividend payable on June 25, 2021 to its shareholders. Guess also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Guess, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 8, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.51% at current price levels.