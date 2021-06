King of Seas has had a rocky old ride. Having been first announced back in July of 2020, fans have been holding out for the chance to take in a new golden age of pirating. But on the back of an underwhelming preview period at the end of the year, and then the missing of a February 2021 launch, it’s only been since Team17 hopped aboard the good ship has it started to sail in the right direction. Only time will tell if this crew have been able to navigate the choppy waters safely.