Lauren Migaki

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, by Michael Lewis. Michael Lewis’s previous book, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, presciently asked readers the question — what if government agencies tasked with managing catastrophes failed to prepare for an unanticipated impending crisis? When Lewis heard news of the coronavirus spreading worldwide, he called his sources for The Fifth Risk and was alarmed when they told him that they were concerned by the government’s failure to contain the virus and the spread of disinformation. Lewis interviewed more people to get a better picture of what was unfolding during the beginning of the pandemic. In this nonfiction thriller, he follows three central characters — a biochemist, a public-health worker and a government employee who worked in the White House — as they try to avoid catastrophe and prevent future pandemics.