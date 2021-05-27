Riot Blockchain, the Leading BTC Mining Co. in North America
Riot Blockchain announced the completion of Whinstone US’s acquisition, making them the leading Bitcoin mining company in North America. The total amount paid for the transaction is 80 million dollars in cash and 11.8 million worth of shares. Riot had XMS Capital Partners as their financial advisor while Sidley Austin LLP acted as the legal advisor. Due to their market competency, the entire process was facilitated seamlessly.www.cryptonewsz.com