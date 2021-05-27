2021 Change of Value Notices

A preliminary 2021 Grand List was filed with the Bennington Town Clerk and Change in Appraisal of Real Estate notices were mailed out Thursday May 27 to all affected property owners in which there were substantive changes in land area and/or improvement size (new construction/additions/demolitions/sub-divisions etc.) that took place from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021. In addition, properties in which an error or an omission was found that changed assessed value were also sent a notice. Owners of properties in which no substantive changes have taken place over the last year will have their assessed valuations unchanged for the 2021 Grand List.