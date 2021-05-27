Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennington, VT

2021 Change of Value Notices

By Beth Antognioni
benningtonvt.org
 14 days ago

A preliminary 2021 Grand List was filed with the Bennington Town Clerk and Change in Appraisal of Real Estate notices were mailed out Thursday May 27 to all affected property owners in which there were substantive changes in land area and/or improvement size (new construction/additions/demolitions/sub-divisions etc.) that took place from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021. In addition, properties in which an error or an omission was found that changed assessed value were also sent a notice. Owners of properties in which no substantive changes have taken place over the last year will have their assessed valuations unchanged for the 2021 Grand List.

benningtonvt.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington, VT
Business
Bennington, VT
Government
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Local
Vermont Government
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Land Area#Preliminary Hearing#The Board Of Listers#Bennington Town#Real Estate Notices#Property Owners#Appraisal#Properties#Changed#Business#Improvement Size
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Vermont Statebeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Bennington, VTUS News and World Report

Safety, Equity Board Proposed in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new town board has been proposed in Bennington to allow community involvement in decision-making concerning public safety and equity issues. The Community Policing Work Group of the Bennington Select Board released a draft proposal for the new board on Thursday, the Bennington Banner reported. The goal of the so-called Community Safety and Equity Board is to create a structure to provide community involvement in decision-making likely to include recommendations on police department training and review of police complaints and certain police department policies and procedures, the proposal states.
Vermont Statewhdh.com

Vermont speeds up reopening

The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned. The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
Bennington, VTvermontbiz.com

SVHC welcomes Morrissey as legal counsel

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is pleased to announce Jason Morrissey, Attorney, as its legal counsel. In addition to acting as counsel to SVHC, Morrissey will continue operating his private law practice in Bennington. The late Tom Jacobs had served as SVHC’s general counsel until his death in 2020. “We...