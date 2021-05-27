NBA Playoffs: Everything went wrong for the Washington Wizards in game two
Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong for the Washington Wizards in game two. The Wizards now trail the Philadelphia 76ers 0-2 after losing 120-95. In game one, the Wizards were able to keep it close against the top-seeded 76ers. In game two, the 76ers jumped out to an 11-point first-quarter lead and never looked back as the lead eventually ballooned to as many as 27. Unfortunately, the Wizards were never really in this one even while Bradley Beal put on another impressive playoff performance.wizofawes.com